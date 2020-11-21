A good week for Marcus Harness, which saw him get a first call up to the Republic of Ireland squad, has been made even more special by winning the League One Goal of the Month competition, as reported by Portsmouth’s official website.

Harness’ award winning goal was a clever chip that completed his hattrick against former club Burton Albion. Earning 49% of the vote, he saw off competition from Fleetwood Town’s Callum Camps and Doncaster Rovers’s Ben Whiteman.

.@Pompey's Marcus Harness is the #SkyBetLeagueOne Goal of the Month winner for October! He received 49% of the public vote for his third effort against Burton Albion!#EFL pic.twitter.com/2jEjTUAoiY — Sky Bet League One (@SkyBetLeagueOne) November 20, 2020

With a respectable five goals to his name already this season, his form earned him a call up to the national squad.

However, unforeseen circumstances meant he could only watch from the sidelines as Ireland drew with Bulgaria on Wednesday night.

A dream come true and easily the proudest moment of my life to get called up for @faireland 💚 🇮🇪 Disappointed that I missed out on being in the squad last night due to the circumstances but what an incredible experience! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2kXdB45oyv — Marcus Harness (@MarcusHarness) November 19, 2020

It’s an encouraging sign for Harness though, who must see himself as a contender for a spot in Stephen Kenny’s side while the manager continues to lack attacking options. A first cap will surely be in his sights when the next international break rolls around.

For now the winger returns to club duty where he will look to continue his impressive form and build on the confidence gained from the past few days.

Momentum will really come into play as fixtures start to come thick and fast over the winter period. With key games coming up including a visit from Peterborough, Portsmouth will look to an in-form Harness to push them on from 6th place.