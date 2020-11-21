Huddersfield Town travel to the in-form Stoke City today in what promises to be a tasty encounter at the Bet365 stadium. Below, is the predicted Stoke City lineup for the game.

Stoke were in red hot form going into the international break, with their last match a stunning 0-3 win at league leaders Reading. However the Potters now appear to be facing a bit of an injury crisis, and today have recalled young goalkeeper Joe Bursik from his loan at Doncaster.

They will also be without James McClean who contracted Covid 19 on international duty and both of their goalkeepers Angus Gunn and Adam Davies respectively – hence Joe Bursik being recalled.

Michael O’Neill is backing the young stopper to impress, as per their website: “It’s a big opportunity for him, he’s a very good young goalkeeper and he’s obviously played this season for Doncaster and for England Under-21s in midweek and he played league football last season. We have total faith and trust in him and I have no doubts he has the confidence and the attributes to deal with the situation.”

Predicted lineups: Stoke City

Predicted formation: 5-3-2

Joe Bursik (gk)

Tommy Smith

Harry Souttar

James Chester

Danny Batth

Josh Tymon

John Obi Mikel

Sam Clucas

Nick Powell

Tyrese Campbell

Steven Fletcher

Ultimately Stoke go into the game as favourites. They’re in the better form out of the two teams, and really seem to buying into O’Neill’s style of play. Huddersfield are likely to dominate possession but if the Potters remain patient they may edge this one.