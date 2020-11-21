As reported by the club’s website, Newport County defender Brandon Cooper has earned himself a prestigious EFL Young Player of the Month award.

The 20-year-old Swansea loanee has instantly made the centre-back position his own, excelling under Welsh manager Michael Flynn, as The Exiles sit pretty at the top of the league.

Cooper played six times in October and oversaw six victories, against Mansfield Town, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage, Bradford City, Colchester United and Harrogate Town – scoring an 88th-minute winner against the latter.

“Personally, it’s a proud moment for me, and hopefully I can carry on churning out good displays.” said the Welsh Under-21 international. “I think it’s down to the manager and the faith he’s shown in me since my debut against Scunthorpe.”

“He’s [Flynn] given me an opportunity to show what I can do. It feels like I’ve been at Newport for ages already with the games coming quickly, but I’m loving every minute of playing for the club and manager.”

Brandon Cooper has fellow Swansea City academy graduates Joe Rodon and Ben Cabango to look up to and follow in their footsteps. Both Welsh internationals, Cabango is a regular starter for Steve Cooper’s Swansea side, as was Joe Rodon up until his deadline day move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The early signs are looking good for youngster Cooper which means that he is a name to remember. The way that he’s taken to regular first-team football means that he is definitely a player to keep an eye out for.