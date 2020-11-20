Southend United’s season hasn’t exactly been one filled will luck so far. The Blues sit rock bottom of League Two with just one win to their name. But, the returning experience of Jason Demetriou should see an upturn in their fortunes.

The Cyprian midfielder, who recently marked his 150th appearance for the Shrimpers with a win and clean sheet, has the experience in abundance to ensure his side’s place in league football for at least another year.

With so much inexperience around him, too, the 32-year-old must take a leading role in Mark Molelsley’s side, whether that be from midfield or the increasingly vulnerable backline.

Should he take up that leading role, the Shrimpers should have enough to avoid the dreaded fate of the drop.

Demetriou’s presence within the Roots Hall ranks has never been so important, as proven last time out against Walsall. Before his reintroduction to the Shrimpers’ line-up, they were winless and looked as vulnerable as ever.

When the veteran made his 150 appearance making return, however, Southend once again looked defensively resolute.

Molesley’s side looked ready to compete again; ready to fight, and able to secure what could be looked back on as the most crucial win of their season- a win Demetriou more than played his part in securing.

With a tough test against the in-form Cambridge United to come, his experience will undoubtedly be relied upon again as his side looks to upset the odds for a second consecutive win.

Cambridge, sitting in second place, may prove a step too far for the Shrimpers, but, Molesley will be keen to ensure the continuation of the fight shown within the Blues ranks in victory over Walsall amid uncertain times at the club.