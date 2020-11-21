Charlton Athletic will be pleased to be back in league action this afternoon against Gillingham.

The Addicks haven’t played a league game in just under two weeks, with their last two outings being in the cup.

Their last League One game was a win over Fleetwood Town at home, their sixth consecutive triumph, and they will be looking to make it seven against the Gills.

Lee Bowyer has said, as per their official club website: “It is a tough place to go. The one thing his [Steve Evans] players do is give him 100% and I’ve seen that in the games I’ve watched. It is definitely going to be a tough game, my players will have to be ready physically, then we have to do what I like them to do, so it will be an interesting game.”



Charlton are currently sat in joint 3rd place in the division alongside Ipswich Town and will be eager to close in on the top two Peterborough United and Hull City.

Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja are in contention for a return to action, though the London club are still without Alfie Doughty and Jonny Williams as well, potentially.

Gillingham won their last league game away at Crewe Alexandra, having lost five in a row before that, and face a tough test.

Here is a predicted starting XI for Charlton tomorrow:

Ben Amos, Chris Gunter, Jason Pearce, Ryan Inniss, Ben Purrington, Andrew Shinnie, Ben Watson, Albie Morgan, Darren Pratley, Omar Bogle, Conor Washington.

Who will win?