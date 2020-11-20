Swansea City boss Steve Cooper refused to comment on links to the Derby County job, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Welshman wasn’t interested in discussing the rumours, saying he’s ‘very proud’ to be the Swans’ manager.

Derby are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Phillip Cocu and have named Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker as their four-man interim charge team.

Cooper was asked the question about the Derby links yesterday:

“I’m not one for, with respect, reading and looking at media. There’s certainly no comment from me on it.”

When asked whether the speculation shows the progress he’s made with Swansea: “Anything you do in life you want to do the best you can. I’m very proud to be here and I feel very obliged to give more than the best I can. But that’s not just me, that’s everybody. That’s what we’re doing.”

Cooper, who is 40 years old, moved to the Liberty Stadium in June 2019 and got the Welsh side into the Play-Offs last term in his first season at the helm. The Swans are looking likely to replicate that again in this campaign and are currently sat in 6th place after 11 games.

Before his move there, Cooper had previously worked in the youth set-ups at Wrexham and Liverpool before linking up with England in 2014. He then won the Under-17’s World Cup two years later.

His side take on Rotherham United at home tomorrow.

