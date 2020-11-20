Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has said that the club are “keeping tabs” on starlet Brennan Johnson, who is currently on loan with Lincoln City.

Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson has enjoyed a successful start to life on loan with Lincoln City.

The 19-year-old forward has played in nine games across all competitions for the Imps, netting two goals and laying on an impressive four assists. Featuring on both wings and in an attacking midfield position, Johnson has thoroughly impressed under Michael Appleton.

Now, Forest boss Chris Hughton has moved to praise Johnson for his form on loan away from the City Ground. Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Hughton has said the club are “very much keeping tabs” on the youngster, saying:

“I’m keeping tabs on how he’s doing and I’ve watched some footage of him playing. He’s a talented player, that’s for sure. I’m looking forward to seeing more of him.

“We’re very much keeping tabs on him. It’s always really good to see somebody who’s come through the system going out on loan and performing. You send players out on loan to go play games, and you really hope they do well.

“He is doing well. It’s brilliant for him, at such a young age, to get his first cap for Wales. We’re looking forward to seeing more of him.”

Nottingham Forest fans, would you like to see Johnson brought into the senior side upon returning from his Lincoln City loan? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Should Johnson be brought into Forest's senior side next season?