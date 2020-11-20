Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has praised Nathan Jones for the “remarkable” job he has done with Luton Town.

This weekend, Blackburn Rovers travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town. Both sides will be looking to take all three points and stay close to the play-offs.

Blackburn sit in 12th place as it stands, two places and three points behind the Hatters. A win could see them climb as high as 9th, while Luton could jump into the play-off spots if they defeat Tony Mowbray’s side.

Nathan Jones returned to his role as Luton Town boss last season, guiding them away from relegation in dramatic circumstances – something that has not gone unnoticed by Mowbray.

Ahead of the tie, Mowbray moved to heap praise on Jones for the “remarkable job” he has done with the Hatters. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“Nathan’s done a remarkable job in keeping them up when it looked as if they were doomed at one stage.

“Nathan’s a good coach and that gave him the opportunity at Stoke, but for whatever reason, and I’ve been there myself, things just don’t work out for managers at certain clubs. I like Nathan. He’s very passionate, he’s emotional on the touchline, he’s vocal about his team.”

