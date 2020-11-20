In his pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough’s game against Norwich City on Saturday, Boro boss Neil Warnock revealed he ‘nearly’ took part in ITV hit show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

The Middlesbrough manager didn’t specify when he had been pitched the idea, or which series he had been asked to take part in, but said he did say it nearly came to fruition.

He was asked my ITV Tyne-Tees if he was watching I’m A Celebrity, to which Warnock revealed ‘I was nearly in it!’

Warnock has became one of the most respected managers in the EFL due to his ability to get teams promoted. He holds the record for most promotions in English football with eight.

He has taken over the reigns at a total of 18 teams over a 30 year managerial career, achieving promotions with Scarborough, Notts County on two occasions, Huddersfield Town, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and most recently Cardiff City in the 2017-18 campaign.

Middlesbrough fans will be hoping for a similar feat this season, with Warnock’s side having started well currently sitting in 7th position. Having lost their opening game against Watford at Vicarage Road in September, they have gone unbeaten in the subsequent 10 games, winning four and drawing six.

Back in 2018 fellow football manager Harry Redknapp won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of here!, beating the likes of actors Emily Atack and John Barrowman and singer Fleur East to be crowned King of the Jungle.