Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the emergency loan signing of QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley on their official club website.

After Stoke City opted to recall young goalkeeper Joe Bursik from his loan with Doncaster Rovers, Darren Moore’s side have moved to bring in a new shot-stopper.

Queens Park Rangers man Joe Lumley has sealed a move to the Keepmoat Stadium, coming in to bolster Doncaster’s goalkeeping ranks. Lumley has initially joined on a one-week deal, with a rolling agreement in place if they wish to extend his stay.

The 25-year-old – who has just returned from an emergency stint with Gillingham – is set to start against Sunderland on Saturday. Lumley will be hoping to make an immediate impact and help his new side go three undefeated.

With Gillingham, Lumley kept two clean sheets in two games and will be looking to replicate those performances with Doncaster Rovers

Lumley has plenty of experience at Football League level. He has played in the Championship, League One and League Two since breaking through QPR’s youth academy. Overall, the R’s man has notched up 81 appearances for the club, keeping 20 clean sheets.

The ‘keeper has spent time out on loan with Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and most recently, Gillingham.

