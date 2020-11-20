National League North outfit Chorley have confirmed the signing of former Blackburn Rovers and Mansfield Town midfielder Willem Tomlinson on their official club Twitter account.

Earlier this summer, Mansfield Town opted against renewing the contract of midfielder Willem Tomlinson. The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder has been a free agent since then, on the lookout for a new club.

Now, it has been confirmed that Tomlinson has been snapped up by National League North side Chorley. The Magpies announced the arrival of the 22-year-old on Friday morning, joining the non-league side on a free transfer.

Tomlinson featured for North West Counties Premier Division side Padiham during his time as a free agent, maintaining his fitness by playing for and training with the Lancashire-based club.

Tomlinson is a product of Blackburn’s youth academy, making his way through the club’s youth ranks before making his way into the senior side. The midfielder played 67 times for the club’s Under-23s, also appearing 10 times for Rovers’ senior side.

The midfielder left Blackburn in January 2019, linking up with Mansfield in the following February. Tomlinson’s time with the Stags lasted until this summer, scoring one goal and laying on two assists in 35 appearances for the club.

With a move to Chorley completed, Tomlinson will be hoping to impress with the National League North side and earn a return to the Football League.

