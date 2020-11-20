Speaking to The Echo, Southend United manager Mark Molesley has praised his side’s fight ahead of a key clash against Cambridge United on Saturday.

The Shrimpers will be looking to upset the odds against an inform United side after picking up their first three points of the season against Walsall last time out.

The victory last time out would have undoubtedly handed Molesley’s side with a timely confidence boost which could prove so vital in their bid to survive the drop.

Going into the game against United on Saturday, the odds will be stacked against the Blues. So far this season, the two sides have enjoyed complete opposite fortunes.

Whilst Southend sit rock bottom on five points with just one win to their name, United sit as high as second in the division- having lost just twice.

Following the game against Walsall, however, Mark Molesley believes his side have the chance to show “how far they’ve come.”

The Shrimpers boss told the Echo: “It’s another challenge but it’s one we’re eagerly anticipating and one we can’t wait to take on.”

He then went onto add: “We will give Cambridge the respect they deserve and they’re rightfully up towards the top of the League but it gives us a great chance to pit our wits against theirs and show how far we’ve come.”

The former Weymouth man then concluded by saying: “The win was long overdue and it’s given us something to build on now. We should take a lot of confidence from it but of course we haven’t done anything yet.

“The hard work continues but the boys proved they have the fight and we will certainly need that again on Saturday.”

The game against Cambridge could prove one step too far for those at Roots Hall once more, but it is clear that it is a challenge the Shrimpers are willing to use as a proving point for their improvement.

How do you think this weekend's game will end?