AFC Wimbledon have confirmed on their official club website that former Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan has joined on a free transfer.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, former Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan was heavily linked with a move to the Championship.

As covered here on The72, both Millwall and Preston North End were credited with interest in Heneghan in the summer transfer window.

However, a move to the Championship failed to materialise and Heneghan remained a free agent, until yesterday. League One outfit AFC Wimbledon confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old on Thursday evening, adding him to Glyn Hodges defensive ranks.

Upon the announcement of the signing, Heneghan spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the deal. The former Blackpool loanee said he is looking forward to working with Hodges again before going on to give fans a taste of what he has to offer. He said:

“I’ve worked with the manager before, so I’m happy to be here, and I can’t wait to get going. I was at Stoke with Glyn when I was with the Under-23s after I moved there from Everton.

“It was my first professional contract, and Glyn did the best for me. My first pro contract meant everything to me and I was happy to get it there.

“I am still learning every day, and the more games I play the better. I’m a no-nonsense defender, I head everything, get stuck in, and I see myself as a bit of a leader.

“I have played in this league for a couple of years now, so I know what it’s about. I will pass on my knowledge to others and try to help as much as possible, but I just want to go out there and keep as many clean sheets as possible.”

