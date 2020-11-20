Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed there are two players who will return from injury against Norwich City this weekend, but also confirmed there are two new injury doubts.

Middlesbrough take on Norwich City this weekend at the Riverside and the home side will have two key players back from injury.

Summer signing Grant Hall has missed the last eight league games with a calf injury, but is fit to take on the Canaries.

“Grant is up to speed” confirmed Warnock. “He’s been breathing through his proverbials this past week… he’s done really well.

“I think he’s looking forward to getting back into the pack really.”

Another player who is available for selection is George Saville. The Northern Ireland international missed Boro’s last game due to personal reasons.

“He’s back available for us,” said the Boro boss.

“I knew how important the Northern Ireland game was, but before we played at Brentford I told him family was more important than football.

“Now he’s looking forward to playing I’d imagine, he’s had plenty on his mind.”

However, despite Saville and Hall returning to action, Warnock did confirm that winger Marcus Browne would be out for a number of weeks, whereas combative midfielder Sam Morsy is also a doubt.

“We lost Marcus Browne to a hamstring injury on Tuesday,” he said.

“It was a shame because it was the last day we did any intense work, and he’ll miss a few weeks.

“He’s not quite been 100% has Sam.

“He’s one of those who wants to play every single minute so he’ll always say he’s alright!

“We’ll have another look at him today.”