Southend United manager Mark Molesley is hoping to see on-loan Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor back at Roots Hall at the end of the month.

The youngster has been out since October through injury and returned to his parent club to recover. Now, close to recovering, the 21-year-old will keen to make an impact with the Shrimpers.

Southend fans will be the first to admit that they could do with all the help they can get- especially from a talent such as Taylor. His return could prove the difference in their bid for survival.

As it stands, despite picking up their first three points and clean sheet of the season, the Seasiders sit rock bottom on just five points in League Two.

Manager Molesley will hope the return of that winning feeling last time out against Walsall will hand his side the platform for much-needed improvement. Taylor coming back will only aid towards that key progression.

The Blues boss provided an update on the midfielder via the Echo, saying: “He is progressing well but there’s no shortcut. He’s gone back to his parent club and we’re in contact with them. We will have to wait for the full four weeks he was diagnosed before he’s back but he is progressing.”

Next up, Southend host Cambridge United with the hope of upsetting the odds to hand themselves what would be a crucial three points. The U’s are flying at the moment and could leapfrog Newport County at the top with a win.