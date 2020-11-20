Paul Tisdale is the new face of Bristol Rovers. Here are five players he could sign for the Pirates in January-

Kieran Agard, MK Dons- He could be available to leave the Dons this winter and was signed for them by Tidale. Agard, who is 31 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season so Russell Martin’s side may seek to sell him when the next transfer window opens.



David Wheeler, Wycombe Wanderers- Tisdale has managed the winger at Exeter City and MK Dons in the past. He would offer the Gas more options and depth going forward, but would he leave the Championship?

Jake Taylor, Exeter City- He has been a key player for the Grecians over the past five years and has made 257 appearances for them, scoring 30 goals and gaining 25 assists along the way. The once-capped Wales international may want to test himself at a higher level now and has worked under the Pirates’ manager before.

Pierce Sweeney, Exeter City- Bristol Rovers have been conceding too many goals this season and that is something that their new boss will want to address. Sweeney, who is 26 years old, is also currently plying his trade in the bottom tier but could make the step up to League One.



Hiram Boateng, MK Dons- He is currently impressing on loan at Cambridge United and is a player Tisdale knows well. The ex-Crystal Palace and Exeter midfielder will also be familiar to fans of the Gas, having had a loan spell at the Mem in 2018.



Good appointment by Bristol Rovers?