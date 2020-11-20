Despite currently sitting in the relegation zone, on-loan Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf has insisted that he wants to take Coventry City to the next level ahead of a crucial derby against Birmingham City.

The Sky Blues man has impressed on occasion this season, and, as the game time continues to arrive, so will the impressive displays.

At just 22-years-old, the crucial minutes on the pitch away from the Arsenal reserves could be what forms his career.

Going into the game against their rivals Coventry are in a precarious position, but Sheaf provides that spark of hope from midfield which could ensure survival.

Manager Mark Robins will be desperate to use the fast approaching derby as a platform for better days ahead. His side have struggled defensively this season and have conceded 23 goals- the most in the division.

With the ambition of players such as Sheaf, though, an upturn in defensive resolution very much remains possible. The youngster expressed his desire to take Coventry to the next level via the official website, saying:“I am really enjoying it, they’re a really good bunch of lads and quite a young group so we have a lot in common and I am enjoying the game time and learning every day in training.

“The more games I play, the more experience I gain and that’s all I looked to do when I came here, get my head down, work hard and get in the team if I could.

He then added: “I feel like I know most of the lads petty well and know the area well and I am enjoying my football. I want to do well at the club, take the club to the next level and that’s my ambition. I work hard each day and try to improve so hopefully we can get a result at the weekend and kick start our season.”

Prior to his move to Coventry this past summer, Sheaf spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.