An unexpected but required international break has given Paul Lambert and Ipswich Town an opportunity to regroup before a busy three home game week.

With so many players out injured, the near two week break (due to moving the scheduled fixture against Blackpool from last weekend forward to Octobers international week) has given many players the chance to recover from injury, or indeed take a small rest from an already hectic season.

Lambert has spent the large part of today’s press conference talking about the current injury list, which is just a goalkeeper short of a good first eleven.

Injury woes….

Most weeks, at least one question will involve the fitness of Kane Vincent-Young, the much lauded right-back who was poached from Colchester United last term. However, he has made just nine appearances due to injury and is almost referred to by the blues faithful in a mythical sense. Lambert will often mention he is “progressing” and nothing more.

Midfield duo Flynn Downes and Cole Skuse are “weeks away”, whilst strikers James Norwood and Aaron Drinan are both training but not fully.

Lambert also hinted at further injuries but would not confirm identities. Keen training ground observers have highlighted several youth players with the first team this week. Dylan Crowe, once rumoured to be interesting Arsenal was spotted filling the right back role, which suggests club captain Luke Chambers or Janoi Donacien may well be concerns.

Tomorrow’s Shrewsbury Town clash….

Mostly likely to return to the first team will be ‘keeper Tomas Holy, who missed the FA Cup and Papa Johns Trophy games, with David Cornell being the clubs chosen cup glovesman.

Andre Dozzell will be missing from the team as he serves a suspension. Jon Nolan is likely to pair with Teddy Bishop with Emyr Huws or Alan Judge, whilst calls for youngster Brett McGavin could well be taken into account.

Luke Woolfenden is likely to return to the defence, partnering one from three of Toto Nsiala, James Wilson or loanee Mark McGuiness.

Myles Kenlock should keep his left-back role unless Stephen Ward is fit, the latter being the preferred choice when available.

Lambert has preferred a 4-3-3/4-5-1 formation this season, but his hand may be forced due to the injuries, the wide men are likely to be Gwion Edwards and one from Jack Lankester, Freddie Sears or Alan Judge, who turned 32 during the week.

Oli Hawkins is most likely to lead the line, although Kayden Jackson has exited isolation, and James Norwood and Aaron Drinan are both training.

Predicted starting XI…

Holy, Donacien, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Ward, Bishop, Nolan, Judge, Edwards, Hawkins, Sears.