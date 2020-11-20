Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has ruled out a move for Boreham Wood’s Sorba Thomas, as per a report by the News.

The attacker has been linked with various Football League clubs over recent times, including the likes of QPR, Barnsley and Charlton Athletic, as per The72.

Charlton were the only side to make a move for him in the last transfer window but saw their offer rejected by the National League side.

Thomas, who is 21 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game but has now been placed on the transfer list by Boreham Wood as they look to test the market this winter.

However, Pompey will not be swooping in for him. Jackett has said: “I’m certainly aware of him and he played in last year’s play-offs. But he’s not someone we’ve enquired about or have targeted. I don’t know him personally, but I have seen the player and so, no doubt, have our recruitment team.

“But he’s not one we’ve approached or are planning to approach.”

Thomas has scored six goals in 79 appearances for Boreham Wood over the past couple of seasons.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with Luke Garrard’s side and quickly established himself as one of their key players. Rumours linking him with a move away from non-league are likely to resurface soon as January edges closer.

Portsmouth have delved into the lower divisions to sign talents over the past few seasons but won’t be bringing him to Fratton Park.

Will Thomas get a move to the EFL in January?