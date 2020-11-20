Speaking to Teesside Live ahead of Norwich’s clash with Middlesbrough this weekend, Canaries defender Ben Gibson spoke highly of two of his former-Boro teammates.

Gibson left Middlesbrough in 2018 to join Premier League side Burnley, but he found his playing time extremely limited under Sean Dyche at Turf Moor.

He has since joined Norwich City on loan and has been a key part of the Canaries early season successes, with Daniel Farke’s side sitting in third, just one point off top spot.

Gibson will be facing off against his old side this weekend and the central defender paid homage to his former teammates Dael Fry and Nathan Wood.

“Dael, unbelievable,” said Gibson.

“His temperament, his quality with the ball, his technique, you can’t question any of it. I’m not surprised he’s been linked with bigger teams.

“He worked hard to be there, he’s always had the right attitude.”

“I tried to help Dael whenever I could when I was at Boro, and it was the same with Nathan when I was training earlier this year.”

Gibson trained with Boro for a number of months from February 2020 onward and many fans hoped for a Riverside return, but nothing came to fruition.

“Dael will be acting as a role model for Nathan,” he said.

“Nathan is so, so talented… His professionalism is what strikes me, it’s so impressive. He’s in the gym more than anyone, he’s first in, last out.

“When I spoke to him I just said keep that going, don’t let anybody change that. No matter what level you’re playing at, don’t change that, because you can just keep getting better and better.”