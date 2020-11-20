In an interview with The East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers candidly revealed his desires in the remainder of his playing career.

He has played 368 times for the Suffolk Club since signing in 2012 on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest. He has grown from Paul Jewell’s defensive signing to club captain and is quite frankly a topical hot potato amongst the blue army faithful.

Now, at 35, it is fair to say Luke finds himself staring into his final seasons, as a player at least. Having already expressed an interest in coaching and management when he does hang up the boots, he wants to end on a high.

Having entered the clubs top 10 appearance makers of all time, he doesn’t want that to be his only legacy. It is fair to say that the eight years since signing have not been the best in the clubs history, having consistently sold the family jewels, underperformed on the pitch, not won a local Derby in that time and the worst part, sinking into League One for the first time since the 1950’s the trajectory for success has not been angled well.

Paul Jewell, Mick McCarthy, Paul Hurst and now Paul Lambert have all lead the club in this time and have all seen that Chambers is a leader on and off the pitch. Happy to play wherever asked, Luke is a proper footballer, but some fans see him, along with Cole Skuse as past it, despite having clear talent, a thirst for change is found in most chatrooms, which is hard to ignore.

And this is why Chambers needs this campaign to be successful, ironically a successful season, could spell the end of his playing days, whilst failure could provide more pitch time. That said, promotion is the only acceptable end to this second Covid affected season in the third tier.