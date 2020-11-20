Speaking to The Football Insider, former Sunderland and England striker Kevin Phillips spoke of the recent Middlesbrough acquisition of winger Duncan Watmore.

The wide-midfielder joined Middlesbrough as a free agent following his release from local rivals Sunderland in the summer. Phillips spoke highly of the 26-year old and said Boro boss Neil Warnock can ‘reignite his career’.

“I had almost forgotten about him,” said Phillips, “I think everybody had.

“We were talking about this young rising star a long time ago but he suffered badly with injuries, confidence and issues off the pitch as well.

“For Watmore’s career, to move to a club in the north east and play under a manager like Neil Warnock is great.

“There is no-one out there more experienced than him. He always tends to get the best out of players so this could reignite his career. I hope it is a successful spell for him.”

Phillips also spoke from a Sunderland perspective, stating that he would like to see Watmore back at the Stadium of Light if his move to Middlesbrough goes well.

“It was best that he left Sunderland even though some supporters might say, ‘He is going to play Championship football. Surely he can cut it at Sunderland.’ But sometimes it does not fit the mould.

“Duncan was at Sunderland a long time so maybe the player expressed that he wanted out. It might have got stale at Sunderland and it stinks of that a bit.

“I hope he plays well and then eventually comes back to Sunderland and does it there.”

Watmore will be hoping to make his Middlesbrough debut this weekend as the Teessiders take on Norwich City at the Riverside.