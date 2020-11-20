Cauley Woodrow has admitted he and his Barnsley teammates were shocked about the Mario Balotelli rumours, as per a report by The Yorkshire Post.

The Reds have been linked with the Italy international over recent days.

Barnsley did make an enquiry about his availability but that is as far as it will go for now, with their boss Valerien Ismael pouring cold water on the speculation yesterday.

“For sure, we have a lot of names proposed to us and Mario Balotelli was among them.” Ismael said. “The first important thing is that any player must to us come fit and able to contribute immediately.

“That’s why it’s always a dangerous situation to go in free agent market with our way to play football and the second thing is that with Cauley Woodrow and Victor (Adeboyejo), we have two strikers capable to play this way of football. I think we need to wait until January to make the right decision.”

The Balotelli links sparked excitement amongst the Barnsley faithful. He has previously played for the likes of Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool and Nice.

He is a free agent after leaving Italian side Brescia after their relegation to Serie B last season.

Woodrow has said: “It was probably a little bit of shock, to be honest. There were a few messages in the group chat. He has been a massive player in his career and it was a little bit of shock for us.”

Barnsley won’t be making a move for the 30-year-old anytime soon and are in action tomorrow against Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

