Stoke City are interested in Luton Town loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies from Sheffield United, according to a report by Football Insider.

The youngster is also on the radar of Premier League duo West Bromwich Albion and Burnley.

Norrington-Davies, who is 21 years old, has impressed on loan at Luton so far this season and is now catching attention from elsewhere.

The Wales international was loaned out to the Hatters in the past transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt. He is enjoying regular football with Nathan Jones’ side in the Championship.

The youngster had a spell in the academy at Swansea City before Sheffield United lured him to Yorkshire in 2017. He has been a key player for the Blades’ youth sides in the past but has never made a senior appearance for the club.

Instead, Norrington-Davies has had loan spells away at Barrow and Rochdale over the past two seasons.

A switch to Luton in early September was his next natural progression up the Football League, with his two previous stints being in the National League and League One.

He has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Bedfordshire outfit so far this term and will have his sights set on helping them push in the Play-Off picture.

Norrington-Davies’ form as attracted the attention of second tier rivals Stoke, who could see him as an ideal long-term option at left-back.

Luton are looking likely to face a battle to keep him at Kenilworth Road this winter.

