Doncaster Rovers are set to sign a Championship goalkeeper on an emergency loan, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The League One outfit have agreed a deal with a second tier side and hope to get the unnamed stopper through the door today.

Darren Moore’s side have suffered a blow with Joe Bursik being recalled by Stoke City. The Potters are enduring an injury crisis between the sticks and have had to bring the ex-England youth international back to Staffordshire.

Louis Jones is expected to play for Donny against Sunderland tomorrow, but the Yorkshiremen are hoping to add some competition/cover in the goalkeeping department.

Doncaster defender Joe Wright is itching to get back after the international break and has said, as per their official club website: “It’s been good to rest up and get a bit of energy back in our bodies, we’ve had a few long journeys recently which have made it a bit more difficult.

“I think we had a break on the last international weekend and we used it to our advantage and worked on different aspects of our game. This time we’ve rested a bit more and got ourselves ready for the games coming thick and fast again.”

He added: “Sunderland have been in our league for a couple of years now and we’ve always had close games against them. Both teams have always been there or there abouts and know what they’re good at, they’ve got some really good players.”

Doncaster are sat in 11th place and are only four points off the Play-Offs. A win against Sunderland tomorrow would see them rise into the top-half of the table.

Who will win tomorrow?