Hull City are looking to hand new contracts to ‘several’ young players in their squad, according to BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Grant McCann tells @HumbersideSport theyre looking at new contracts for several of the young players in the squad.… https://t.co/Eq2R7GPD7y (@bbcburnsy)

The Tigers are hoping to secure the futures of some of their most promising youngsters.

It has been a good season in terms of getting some young players game time in League One for Grant McCann’s side.

They sealed a new deal for highly-rated defender Jacob Greaves last week, who has made the step up into the senior side this term after an impressive loan spell at Cheltenham Town last season.

Keane Lewis-Potter will be next in Hull’s sights. The 19-year-old’s current contract expires in 2022 but the Tigers have been in discussions with him over an extension over recent times.

The forward has scored six goals in 15 appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign and is one of the club’s most prized assets now.

Midfielder Callum Jones is another who McCann’s men will want to get on a longer deal. He is currently out of contract at the end of this season.

Jones, who is 19 years old, has played five times so far for Hull this season and looks set for a bright future.

The Tigers are currently sat in 2nd place in the third tier behind Peterborough United and face a tricky trip to MK Dons tomorrow.

