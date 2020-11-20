Derby County could loan at least two players from Manchester City this winter, as per a report by the Mirror.

The Rams are set to be taken over by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, who is a cousin of City owner Sheikh Mansour.

Derby could look to utilise their soon-to-be connection with the Premier League side to bring in a couple of loanees in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Championship side are currently bottom of the league after a poor start to the season and sacked Phillip Cocu last week. They now have a four-man coaching team in temporary charge in Wayne Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker.

They take on their first game tomorrow away at Bristol City.

Here is what Rosenior has said ahead of the Rams’ trip to Ashton Gate, as per their official club website: “We know we have got really, really good players in the building so it is up to me, Wayne, Justin and Shay to find the right combination and use the ingredients in the right way and create a successful team in the short term. That’s all the focus is on now.”

He added: “Obviously it is never nice when you hear your colleagues are leaving the football club. We heard about that on late Saturday afternoon and the first thoughts were for Phillip, Chris and Twan. As someone who worked with them every single day, I know that they gave a lot of passion, a lot of energy and a lot of time to try and make things work and I wish them all the very best.”

Rosenior and co. will be looking to pick up some points over the coming weeks to help claw Derby away from relegation danger.

