Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has confirmed the news of several returning players ahead of his sides’ key clash with Coventry City on Friday.

The City manager’s announcement will have been music to the ears of Blues fans who have seen their side struggle at times this season. The return of key players such as George Friend and Kristen Pedersen will undoubtedly see an upturn in confidence at St. Andrews.

And it will be that boost in hope, alongside the depth of important figures, which should ensure Birmingham’s place in the Championship this season.

Up against a Sky Blues side currently floundering in the bottom four, too, the Blues should have plenty in abundance to secure the all-important bragging rights in the derby.

Expectations will be high for Birmingham victory, and Karanka will be delighted to have a squad so close to full strength at his disposal. The City boss confirmed the news of the returns via the club’s official Twitter, saying:“We have recovered players who could not play the last game, apart from Adam Clayton and Zach Jeacock. Kristian Pedersen, George Friend and Jake Clarke-Salter are all training with the group, we have them back with us and available for selection.”

The Blues man then added: “Josh McEachran is training with us again now. To come back into training after 9 months out is not easy, especially with the intensity that we train at. For him, it is good to take these sessions, and feel part of the group again.”

Birmingham lost their previous two games before the international break and will be eager to put things right.