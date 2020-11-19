After a year out of management, today it was confirmed that Paul Tisdale has been appointed as the new manager at Bristol Rovers, following the sacking of Ben Garner on Saturday 14th November.

Distinctive for his match-day outfits, Tisdale will once again be in the dugout for EFL fixtures to come, this time further up the road from Exeter City where he spent 12 years as a manager.

After gaining back-to-back promotions in 2008 and 2009, leading Exeter City from The Conference to League One football, the well-dressed boss earned himself a cult hero status in Devon.

However, following relegation back to League Two in 2012, he failed to get the Grecians promoted back into the third tier – despite reaching the playoff finals twice.

Tisdale left in the summer of 2018 and was soon appointed as the new MK Dons manager. The Milton Keynes faithful may have some dark memories of his tenure, that Bristol Rovers fans might not want to know about.

Despite earning promotion to League One with the Dons, he was sacked early in November 2019 after achieving only one point from a possible 27 in his first stint at that level – the worst run of results in the club’s short history.

In better news though for all Rovers fans reading, the 47-year-old did start the season with four wins from seven games, so there is potential for a sharp start to get the Gas back into contention of earning themselves a playoff position.

Personally, I believe this is a good appointment. Their team have a lot of potential, with players like Zain Westbrooke, Alfie Kilgour and Max Ehmer in the squad who have the ability to stand out.

If Tisdale can at least consolidate the Pirates this season, this squad has a high ceiling to improve next year. Add that with a good transfer window and they could be in business. We will have to wait and see how Tisdale handles a squad short on confidence, but there is undeniably room for this squad to succeed.