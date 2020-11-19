Earlier today, as reported by Watford correspondent for The Athletic Adam Leventhal, Andre Gray spoke out today about a couple of players that he believes Watford must keep if the club are “serious about promotion.”

Andre Gray has only made one start this season, in a 3-2 home win against Coventry before the international break, as the 29-year-old continues to regain full fitness following an injury picked up in pre-season.

The experienced striker, who has now played in the Championship for Brentford, Burnley and Watford, has spoken very highly about club legend Troy Deeney and club-record signing Ismaïla Sarr.

Sarr almost broke the internet after scoring a brace against an undefeated Liverpool in February this year, so it comes as no surprise that he’s been spoken about in the same breath as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game.

“He’s a game-winner, even when we’re not playing that well, he’s like our Messi,” said Gray. “He is one of them players that you just give him the ball, and just let him do what he’s doing.”

“We’re [Watford] gonna have a lot of problems with the club if they let him go in January because of the effect that he has and if the club are really serious about getting promoted then he’s the person that we need.”

Speaking passionately, Sarr was not the only colleague to be spoken in a complimentary manner.

“[With Troy Deeney] it is the same argument as we have with Isma. If we’re serious about getting promoted then we need to keep Troy as well.

“He’s played in this league, he’s got promoted in this league, he’s scored 20-odd goals in this league and being genuinely honest, we have the best team in the league. That’s a fact.”

Gray may be fighting with both Deeney and Sarr for game-time, as well as João Pedro and Stipe Perica, but evidently, Gray’s intentions are for Watford to make a swift return to the Premier League ahead of his own career in Hertfordshire.

The Hornets currently sit pretty in 2nd-place, but the Championship is a long season. With the help of their own Messi, Watford could once again reach the promised land.