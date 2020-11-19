Derby County player and interim manager Wayne Rooney has reiterated his desire to become involved with football management, in an interview with Sky Sports today.

The former Manchester United and England captain is being tipped to replace Phillip Cocu at Derby County. It’s a potential appointment that’s stealing he headlines but for now, Rooney will take interim charge.

He takes his side to Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday and they go into this one at the foot of the table, with Rooney backed up by three other coaching staffs, one of them being Liam Rosenior.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier today, Rooney spoke of the situation at the club and the upcoming weekend, being quoted as saying:

READ: ‘I want to be here’ – EFL striker previously linked with Cardiff, Celtic, Ipswich discusses future

“I’m ambitious, of course I want to go into management. It’s something I’ve been quite open about in the past and I think there’s an oppurtunity here for the four of us to try and lead this team for however long that is.”

Several names have been touted for the job at Pride Park – Rooney was of course the immediate candidate, before the likes of John Terry, and former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is now making headlines.

Derby fans are seemingly unimpressed with the ongoing Rooney rumours though.

With the club facing relegation into League One, the time is for someone perhaps with more managerial experience. Available managers are sparse as it stands though, and Derby could be about to take a huge risk in handing Rooney his first managerial job.