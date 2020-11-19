In an interview with the club’s official website, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was left seething over Northern Ireland’s decision to play Paddy McNair and Leeds United’s Stuart Dallas in all three of their games in the past six days.

Middlesbrough take on Norwich City on Saturday afternoon in their first game after the international break.

Although Boro didn’t see too many of their players leave to join up with their national teams, their best player this season did, Paddy McNair.

“Paddy McNair has played three of the toughest games you could wish for and he has played almost every minute,” said Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

“I don’t understand how him and Stuart Dallas can do that. There’s something wrong when that happens. You’ve also got to think of the players.”

Warnock expressed the concern after both players played three games over the course of a six day period. They faced Slovakia on Thursday 12th November, Austria three days later on Sunday 15th and Romania on Wednesday 18th.

The Boro boss claimed that he didn’t mind his makeshift centre-back taking part in Northern Ireland’s UEFA European Championship qualifier against Slovakia, but felt McNair’s involvement in their two subsequent games in the UEFA Nations League were needless.

“We helped him up to the first game, but after that…I can’t accept that when there’s nothing else to play for.”

McNair’s club and country teammate George Saville did play against Slovakia but returned home due to personal issues soon after. It is not yet known whether he will make an appearance against the Canaries this weekend.