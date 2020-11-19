Ahead of a key clash against Mansfield Town, Colchester United manager Steve Ball has had his say on his side’s play-off hopes, telling the official club website that he’d “much rather be in it than chasing it.”

The U’s boss has every right to be talking about play-off hopes, too, following his side’s promising start to the season. So far, the Essex based club have suffered just two defeats in 11 games, taking them to 7th and one place below the top-six.

With a game in hand alongside the early signs of a play-off push, Ball’s side looks as capable as ever at pushing for an eventual Wembley clash to decide their future league status come the end of the season.

If the U’s earn the three points with victory over Mansfield, they will crucially move into the top six and, therefore, into the play-off places.

Speaking to the club website, however, Ball expects a tough trip to Field Mill tomorrow night, saying:

“They’re a good side with a good squad, with a competitive budget. I’m sure they’ll be up there this season, I know they are down there at the moment but as we all know in this league, a string of wins can get you up there straight away.”

When questioned about his own side, the Colchester United manager added:

“We have a chance to go third. Last week I said we had a chance to get in the playoffs if we beat Orient, we did that and results went our way. If it can happen again to go third, let’s take that chance.

“I’d much rather be in it than chasing it, I think there is a different psyche in that. I think it brings a little bit more pressure to be chasing rather than being in. If we want to go up this year, and have that ambition to go up, let’s get in there as soon as we can.”