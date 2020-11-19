Speaking to Wales Online, Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has revealed that playmaker Lee Tomlin is set for “a few months” on the sidelines after undergoing groin surgery.

Playmaker Lee Tomlin has been in and out of the Cardiff City side in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign. Continued groin problems have limited Tomlin to just five Championship appearances, scoring one goal in the process.

It had been hoped that the international break would give Tomlin the chance to recover but now, it has been confirmed that he is set for a few months on the sidelines.

At the start of the break, Tomlin went under the knife to try and help him with the issue and as a result, he will spend a long stint out of action. Speaking to Wales Online, Bluebirds boss Neil Harris provided an insight into Tomlin’s injury, saying:

“Lee Tomlin has had an operation at the start of this [international break], so he will be out for a few months unfortunately. He has not been able to manage his groins for as long as we would have hoped.

“So, that’s one downside to the break, but what he has done is have the operation quickly and a couple of weeks of that recuperation period has passed already.

“We tried to manage him, a little bit of a gamble to manage him the first few weeks of the season, with the full cooperation of Lee, but it’s just not happened. He has not been able to have a sustained period on the training pitch or turn that into game time.

“Every time he’s got close he’s had a setback. So we followed the surgeon’s advice and took the surgery route.”

Tomlin has scored 11 goals and laid on 11 assists in 57 games for Cardiff City and starred for the side last season, being named as the club’s Player of the Season.

