Former Swansea City player Dan James is in-line for a January move from Manchester United to Everton, reports Football Insider.

Born in Hull, James spent several years in the Tigers’ youth academy before joinging Swansea City’s in 2014. He’d make his first-team debut two years later in 2016 and today, he’s a United player, and a Welsh international.

He broke through during the 2018/19 Championship season where he featured 38 times in all competitions for Swansea, scoring five goals.

It was his pace that set him apart; the left-sided player was unrivalled when it came to sheer sprint speed and that made him a prime summer target of United’s.

James was reportedly recommended to United by former club legend and Wales boss Ryan Giggs. His big-money move hasn’t panned out all that well though.

He started off brightly, scoring a few goals in his opening appearances. But he’s dropped right off the boil since; he scored three goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, having made just three league outings this time round.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is seemingly uninterested in the Welshman and now, it looks as though he could be on the move again, either on loan or permanently.

Everton are reported to be interested in a loan move for the 23-year-old. It could prove a prosperous one for the ex-Swansea man and one that could get his trajectory back on track.

A permanent move could yet see Swansea benefit from it financially, but if anything, James’ rise pays tribute to the good work going on at the club, and the youngsters they’re producing at the moment.