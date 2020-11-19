Speaking to the Watford Observer, Watford manager Vladimir Ivic has confirmed that midfielder Will Hughes is out of this weekend’s clash with QPR after suffering a fresh injury blow.

Watford midfielder Will Hughes has been absent for the vast majority of the season so far. The former Derby County man has been out of action through injury for nine of the Hornets’ 11 Championship games.

Hughes’ only appearances have come off the bench, making cameo appearances against Barnsley and Stoke City and now, a fresh update has emerged on his situation.

Speaking to the Watford Observer, Vladimir Ivic has revealed that Hughes will not be playing against Queens Park Rangers. He said:

“Hughes is out, [he didn’t train] last week, because of some problem that he has. We are waiting for him in the next days to come back to be with us.

“I hope it will just be one week, but I cannot tell you in this moment something more because I’m waiting for more information from our medical team, and they didn’t tell me until now exactly when he will be with us.”

Hughes, 25, has bags of experience at Championship level, so Ivic will be hoping to bring him back into the side as Watford look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Since joining Watford from Derby County in 2017, Hughes has notched up 89 goals across all competitions, scoring six goals and laying on 10 assists.

