Speaking to the club’s official website, Luton Town’s new signing Gabriel Osho has he left Reading in search of an opportunity to further his development.

Yesterday, Luton Town confirmed the signing of former Reading starlet Gabriel Osho. The young defender has been on the lookout for a new club following his decision to leave Reading at the end of his contract earlier this year.

Osho, 22, had spent his entire career with Reading until his departure earlier this summer.

He made his way through the Royals’ youth ranks before going on to feature 10 times for the senior side, also picking up senior experience on loan with Aldershot Town, Bristol Rovers and Yeovil Town.

Now, Osho has opened up about his move to Luton Town and his decision to leave Reading in the summer. The Hatters’ new signing said this is the opportunity he was looking for after deciding to leave Reading.

“It’s taken a bit of time since I first heard it was a possibility of coming to Luton, but I’m buzzing to be here,” Osho said to the Hatters’ official club website.

“I made a decision to leave Reading because I wanted an opportunity like this for the next part of my development, and I’m so pleased it’s been sorted and I’m now a Luton Town player.

“I’ve only got good experiences of Kenilworth Road from last season. I can’t wait to get started and get back out there in an orange shirt!”

Osho will be looking to make good on his chance and break into Nathan Jones’ starting 11. Luton Town face Blackburn Rovers this weekend, so it will be interesting to see if Osho makes his Hatters debut on Saturday afternoon.

