According to a report from Dutch news outlet Voetbal International, Reading and Ipswich Town were both interested in former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra.

As covered here on The72, former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra has recently secured a move to Spanish side UD Logrones.

The Dutchman was a free agent before the LaLiga 2 side snapped him up. The winger was heavily linked with a move back to England in the summer, with both QPR and Swansea City credited with interest.

Now, it has been claimed that two other Football League sides were interested in signing van La Parra. As per a report from Voetbal International, Championship side Reading and League One outfit Ipswich Town also eyed a deal for van La Parra.

Voetbal International adds that van La Parra was interested in a return to England after a stint in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade. However, the 29-year-old has instead opted for a fresh challenge in Spain.

van La Parra previously played in England with Wolves, Brighton and Hove Albion (loan), Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough (loan). Overall, he notched up 170 appearances in English competitions, netting 11 goals and providing 17 assists.

