Cardiff City and Derby County were ‘interested’ in West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin in the last transfer window, as per a report by The Athletic.

The duo were keen on luring the forward back down to the Championship.

However, his reluctance to leave the Hawthorns and his wage demands meant a move away was hard to pursue.

Austin, who is 31 years old, has fallen out-of-favour with the Baggies and has made just two appearances so far this season, both of which came in the Carabao Cup.

He scored 11 goals in 38 games in all competitions for Slaven Bilic’s side last season to help them win promotion to the Premier League.

The forward made his name at Swindon Town and was snapped by Burnley in January 2011. He spent two-and-a-half years at Turf Moor and scored a combined 45 goals before QPR signed him in August 2013.

Austin carried on his goal scoring exploits in London and bagged 48 goals in 89 games for the R’s, helping them gain promotion to the big time in 2014.

Southampton came calling for him in January 2016 and he spent three seasons with the Saints in the top flight before dropping back to the Championship with West Brom last year.

It will be interesting to see if either Cardiff or Derby reignite their interest in him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Austin has proven he is a top striker at this level in the past and may seek a move away from the Baggies now.



