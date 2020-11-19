Speaking to Spanish news outlet Nueve Cuatrouno, former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra has said he turned down offers from QPR and Swansea City because he did not feel “good vibes” from the duo.

During the summer transfer window, former Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra was on the lookout for a new club. The Dutchman had been released by Serbian side Red Star Belgrade and a return to the Championship was speculated.

As covered here on The72, both Swansea City and QPR were said keen on the winger. Now, van La Parra has opened up about the interest from the pair.

After joining Spanish LaLiga2 side UD Logrones, van La Parra said he did not feel “good vibes” from other sides when asked why he opted against a move to either QPR or Swansea.

“I had a lot of options to sign for other teams, but I did not have good vibes and I am a person who bases everything on feelings,” van La Parra said.

“With Logroñés I had a really positive intuition and that is why I signed my contract.”

A move to Spain presents a new challenge for van La Parra. The winger has previously played in Holland, France, England and Serbia, so it will be interesting to see how the former Huddersfield Town man fares in a new country.

