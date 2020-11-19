Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes has told The Star that he wants to remain with the club, having seen previous interest from Cardiff City, Celtic and Ipswich Town.

Once deemed to be the best finisher in the Football League, Rhodes’ demise has been widely covered and widely acknowledged.

Now aged 30, Rhodes has been with Wednesday since his transfer from Middlesbrough half-way through the 2016/17 campaign.

But he’s scored just 18 Championship goals since – six whilst on loan at Norwich for the 2018/19 season – and he’s been facing the Hillsborough exit for some time.

At the start of the year, Celtic were linked with a shock move for Rhodes, before Cardiff got involved – Ipswich shared an interest over summer.

Speaking to The Star today, Rhodes said of his Wednesday future:

“I’m here and I’m contracted now. There’s a manager in a place that’s new and I want to be here. I’ve worked really hard to get here so far, I have a fond connection at Sheffield Wednesday as well.”

Sheffield Wednesday appointed former Stoke City, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis last weekend.

The Welshman replaces the contested Garry Monk and will take charge of his first games as Wednesday boss with a trip to Preston North End this weekend.

Rhodes has featured seven times in the Championship so far this season, scoring once.

Often coming off the bench, he was never a first-choice striker under Monk, but under the much more experienced watch of Pulis, we might yet see he best of him.

He was a feared striker back in his Huddersfield and Blackburn days and he can be once again – it might be one of Pulis’ best achievements in management if he can help rediscover Rhodes’ scoring touch.