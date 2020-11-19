Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson was linked with a temporary move away from the club last season, with Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City having been previously linked.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Cherries’ youth academy. He became their first-ever graduate to start a Premier League game and has been highly-regarded by the club since.

Now though, aged 23 and still not in starting contention at the club, question marks are starting to arise over his future – if he has one – at Bournemouth.

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo, boss Jason Tindall said of Simpson’s involvements this season:

“I see Simmo as a big part of the future of the football club. I certainly really like him as a player and look at him as someone that, if I needed to at any time, I would have no hesitation in playing him.”

Simpson has made two Championship appearances this season – totalling eight minutes of game time – with two starts to his name in the EFL Cup.

“I would’ve liked Jack to have had a lot more games under his belt and I’m sure he would be the same,” said Tindall.

“But he’s close to the team, he came on against Coventry, he’s been involved in every game – I’m certainly not looking to let Jack out on loan any time soon because I do feel he’s a big part of the plans moving forward.”

Last January, all of Boro, Derby and Stoke were linked with a loan move for the defender. Then a Premier League player, a loan move might have set him up for a more involved role at Bournemouth this time round.

It’ll become increasingly frustrating for Simpson if he remains on the bench.

As it stands, he’s behind some much more experienced names in the starting line-up and, if it remains that way, Simpson could yet force a loan move in the New Year.