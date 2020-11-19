Former Cardiff City, Watford and Wigan Athletic manager Malky Mackay has stepped down from his role as the Scottish FA’s performance director.

The now 48-year-old had a playing career with the likes of Norwich City, West Ham and Watford. He stepped into management with Watford in 2009 and would go on to have a successful career in the dugout.

His best success came with Cardiff; he took the job in 2011 and would guide them to the League Cup final that season, winning the Championship title in the next.

He oversaw 125 games in charge of the Welsh club before heading for a brief stint in charge of Wigan Athletic during the 2014/15 campaign, taking the Scotland job on a caretaker basis in 2017.

Mackay was handed a job by the SFA in late 2016. He became their new performance director and was responsible for overseeing the production of young footballers in the country for four years.

This appointment of Mackay though was met with criticism from many for his previous controversies – Cardiff City filed a ‘dossier’ to the FA in 2014 which accused both Mackay and sporting director Iain Moody of ‘misconduct’.

Mackay and Moody were alleged to have exchanged offensive text messages, and Mackay’s reputation has been tarnished since.

Now having stepped down from his role as performance director with the SFA, Mackay has stated that he feels his work is done, and that the time is right for him to step down.