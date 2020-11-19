West Bromwich Albion want to sign Luton Town loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies from Sheffield United, according to a report by Football Insider.

The left-back is on the radar of the Baggies ahead of the January transfer window.

Norrington-Davies, who is 21 years old, has impressed on loan at Luton so far this season and is now catching attention from the Premier League.

The Wales international was loaned out to the Hatters in the past transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt. He is enjoying regular football with Nathan Jones’ side in the Championship.

The youngster had a spell in the academy at Swansea City before Sheffield United lured him to Yorkshire in 2017. He has been a key player for the Blades’ youth sides in the past but has never made a senior appearance for the club.

Instead, Norrington-Davies has had loan spells away at Barrow and Rochdale over the past two seasons.

A switch to Luton in early September was his next natural progression up the Football League, with his two previous stints being in the National League and League One.

He has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Bedfordshire outfit so far this term and will have his sights set on helping them push in the Play-Off picture.

Norrington-Davies’ form as attracted the attention of West Brom, who could see him as a good long-term option. However, would Sheffield United be open to selling him to the a top flight rival?

Have you been impressed with Norrington-Davies, Luton fans?