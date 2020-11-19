Sam Winnall swapped Sheffield Wednesday for Oxford United over the summer, but the move hasn’t yet worked out for the striker.

The 29-year-old had spent three-and-a-half seasons at Hillsborough, and all without ever really making an imprint of the first-team.

Formerly of Scunthorpe United and Barnsley amongst others, Winnall looked as though he was the ‘next best striker’ in the Football League when he netted 23 goals for Barnsley in the 2015/16 season.

But for Wednesday, Winnall managed just five goals in 37 Championship appearances for the club.

Injury beset his time in Sheffield and those recurring issues have given him a contested start to life at Oxford – he missed the start of the campaign, and has made just three League One appearances without scoring.

READ: ‘It would actually work’ – Insider gives strength to Barnsley – Balotelli rumours

Oxford fans have started to question the signing (see tweets below) and it sheds light on what’s been a gradual decline in Winnall’s career.

Having enjoyed a brief loan stint at Derby in the 2017/18 season, he looked to have given himself a lift in time for his Wednesday return.

But under each manager he’s played for at the club he’s been deemed back-up, having made 13 Championship appearances last term, scoring once.

At 29, Winnall’s still time to revitalise his career and get back to some kind of scoring form.

He’s up against it at Oxford though; Karl Robinson’s side sit in the relegation zone, and they really need Winnall to start performing to have a chance of saving their season.

Who at @OUFCOfficial did Sam Winnall's medical? ♿🏨🚑 — Laurence Reade (@Laurencereade) November 17, 2020

If there was a year to go out of the FA Cup in the first round, it is this one. Disappointed with Sam Winnall, though. Totally anonymous performance off the bench. #oufc — Joe Citrone (@Joe_Citrone) November 7, 2020

How is Winnall a footballer? #oufc — Bc (@OxShire) November 17, 2020