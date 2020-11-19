 Leam Richardson is back in caretaker charge of Wigan Athletic. 

The Latics are currently without a permanent manager, with John Sheridan leaving for fellow League One side Swindon Town.

Richardson, who is 40 years old, was in the same position over the summer after Paul Cook left.

He has been assistant to Cook at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth in the past and could be keen to make the step up into becoming a full-time boss.

Richardson spent his playing career with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Accrington.

He will take charge of Wigan’s game against Oxford United at the DW Stadium this weekend and will be looking to help the North West side turn their fortunes around.

The72 picked out five potential candidates to replace Sheridan after his departure, with ex-manager Gary Caldwell amongst the list.

However, some Latics fans are open to the idea of Richardson getting a chance. Here is what they have been saying on Twitter over the past week-

