Leam Richardson is back in caretaker charge of Wigan Athletic.

The Latics are currently without a permanent manager, with John Sheridan leaving for fellow League One side Swindon Town.

Richardson, who is 40 years old, was in the same position over the summer after Paul Cook left.

He has been assistant to Cook at Accrington Stanley, Chesterfield and Portsmouth in the past and could be keen to make the step up into becoming a full-time boss.

Richardson spent his playing career with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Accrington.

He will take charge of Wigan’s game against Oxford United at the DW Stadium this weekend and will be looking to help the North West side turn their fortunes around.

The72 picked out five potential candidates to replace Sheridan after his departure, with ex-manager Gary Caldwell amongst the list.

However, some Latics fans are open to the idea of Richardson getting a chance. Here is what they have been saying on Twitter over the past week-

Surely leam richardson can do a better job than this clown? #wafc #sheridan — Matty Holliday (@mattyholliday1) November 11, 2020

I would happily have Richardson in all season tbh proper good fella him #wafc https://t.co/kPtido8bfK — Eddieswindells (@EddieSwindells) November 12, 2020

The takeover situation looks ambiguous at best, but as regards on-field matters, I honestly think we will fair better with Richardson at the helm for now. Surely, the young lads will respond better to him than they did Sheridan. We believe in you, Leam. Up The Tics! #wafc https://t.co/L8PFcH9QC3 — Joe (@mrjoevember) November 12, 2020

Leam richardson now #wafc — Ian Carter (@IanCart52232399) November 13, 2020

Is it me, or do they look happier in training? No prizes for guessing why. Up the Leam Richardson Tics. #wafc https://t.co/haCHqfHbbC — Joe (@mrjoevember) November 17, 2020

Leam Richardson will do for me — Ian Carter (@IanCart52232399) November 13, 2020

Should Wigan appoint Richardson?