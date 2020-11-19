Charlton Athletic rejected a chance to sign Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola, he has revealed to the Eagles’ official club website.

The youngster has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League side.

Adaramola, who is 17 years old, was turned down by Charlton before linking up with Palace in 2014. He also trained with West Ham United at the time.

He started his career in Ireland with St. Kevin’s before moving over to London to pursue a career in football.

Adaramola has revealed he had a trial with the Addicks: “I didn’t have a team for about five months (at the start), I was just getting fit myself until I went to trial at Charlton, and then that didn’t go so well, so then after that I went to West Ham development for about six months and then I finally came to Palace.”

He is pleased to have now committed his future to Roy Hodgson’s side: “I just feel so happy. I’m just grateful for everyone who’s been with me throughout this journey and now the hard work continues. The next step is to be around the first-team as much as possible and to do well in the league this season.”

Adaramola has risen up through the youth ranks with Crystal Palace and has been a key player for their Under-18’s.

The Eagles have proven to produce top quality talent over recent years and he will be looking to break into their side in the future.

Charlton fans could keep a keen eye on his progress to see if he’s one who slipped through their net.