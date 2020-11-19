Charlton Athletic have made a strong start to life back in League One.

The Addicks are sat in joint 3rd position alongside Ipswich Town, two points behind Hull City in 2nd and three behind Peterborough United at the top.

Clubs are now gearing up for the festive run-in that can make or break a season.

Charlton are on fire in the league at the moment, winning their past six games and will be pleased to be back in third tier action again this weekend with their last two games being in the cup.

Lee Bowyer’s side have the depth in their squad to push on and be top of the tree at Christmas. It was a tough summer at the Valley after their relegation from the Championship but they have assembled a strong squad for this level.

Ben Amos has proven he is a top goalkeeper at this level and won the Player of the Month award for October after making the number one spot his own after Dillon Phillips’ departure.

In defence, the Addicks have plenty of options at their disposal, with more or less two adequate options for each position. The right-back position is particularly strong, with Wales international duo Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews battling it out for that spot.

The midfield has a good blend of experience, in Darren Pratley and Ben Watson, and youth in Dylan Levitt and Albie Morgan, whilst the likes Jonathan Williams, Andrew Shinnie and Marcus Maddison inject more quality in the side.

Up top, Conor Washington, Paul Smyth and Omar Bogle are all capable of scoring goals in League One.

Charlton take on Gillingham away on Saturday and will be keen on making it seven wins in a row.

Who will win this weekend?