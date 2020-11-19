Derby County look as though they might hand former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney the permanent job at Pride Park, after Phillip Cocu’s sacking last week.

The Dutchman had left Derby at the foot of the Championship table going into this international break, and the owners were left with no choice but to depart with him.

Rooney has since been named the interim boss, but it looks as though the club is ready to hand him the job on a full-time basis.

It could be a worthwhile appointment, and given his United roots, we take a look at three Manchester United players that Rooney could realistically sign on loan in January:

Brandon Williams

The full-back made his first-team debut last season, and would go on to make 17 Premier League appearances in what was a fine campaign from the 20-year-old.

Fans love him, but he’s seemingly fallen out of contention this time round. Having made just one Premier League appearance this season, January might be time for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to seek a loan move for the Englishman.

The Championship could be the ideal place for the feisty full-back to learn his trade, and a link-up with Rooney at Derby could well be on the cards.

Mason Greenwood

A certified Premier League goalscorer, Greenwood has been making headlines recently for all the wrong reasons.

At 19-years-old he’s already a Manchester United and England player, having scored 10 Premier League goals for the club last season.

But Solksjaer is seemingly worried about the youngsters attitude and Greenwood has subsequently taken a backseat in his first-team plans – likewise for Williams, a January loan move might be just what he needs.

But would he drop down to the Championship and join Derby for half-a-season?

Daniel James

Fans have berated James since his move to United ahead of last season. At first, the former Swansea City man had hit the ground running for United, but things soon turned sour.

He made 33 Premier League appearances and scored three goals, but many of those appearances would be coming off the bench.

Now having featured just three times in the league, Solksjaer might be considering a Championship return for the Wales international and Pride Park could be the perfect place.

A likely high-money loan move though, Rooney could use his United connections to borrow the 23-year-old on the cheap.