Rafa Benitez has emerged as a surprise front runner for the Derby County job.

The Spaniard is now the favourite on SkyBet for the vacant position at 6/4.

Benitez, who is 60 years old, is currently the manager of Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional.

Derby are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Phillip Cocu and have placed Wayne Rooney in interim charge. However, could they try and lure Rafa back to England?

He would certainly be an ambitious target for Derby but has managed in the Championship not so long ago with Newcastle United.

Benitez guided the North East side to the second tier title in 2017.

He was in charge of Liverpool for six years from 2004 to 2010 and won the Champions League and the FA Cup during his time at Anfield. Benitez then added the Europa League to his résumé seven years ago with Chelsea.

The experienced boss has also been at the likes of Osasuna, Tenerife, Valencia, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Napoli in the past.

Derby have a big decision to make on their new boss and the direction that they want to take. There is no doubt that if Benitez was interested then the Rams would look into a move for him.

However, it is worth noting that he is in a job in China at the moment and Rooney is likely to be given a couple of games to show what he can do in the dugout over the coming weeks.

Would Rafa go to Derby?